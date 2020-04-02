UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Corelogic worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Corelogic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corelogic in the fourth quarter worth $1,333,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 81.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

CLGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

NYSE CLGX opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Corelogic Inc has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $426.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.73 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corelogic Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $30,270.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,552.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,516,889.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,100 shares of company stock worth $739,668 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

