UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 7,029 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,081 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Associated Banc worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,674,000 after buying an additional 290,440 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,015,000 after buying an additional 200,622 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Associated Banc stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. Associated Banc Corp has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Insiders purchased a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170 over the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

