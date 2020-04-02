UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 474 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Cirrus Logic worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $91.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average is $69.74.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,009,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at $403,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

