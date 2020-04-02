UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,999 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,596,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,550,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 55,991 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,640,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KBR by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,585,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,852,000 after purchasing an additional 129,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,083,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,547,000 after purchasing an additional 366,655 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.67%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $51,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,892.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $313,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,740.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on KBR from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

