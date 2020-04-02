UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 152,272 Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 97.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,272 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.22% of Hertz Global worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Hertz Global by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hertz Global by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Hertz Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Hertz Global by 17.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,285,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $10,011,092.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 6,387,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $44,651,546.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HTZ stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $878.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.59. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Hertz Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hertz Global from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hertz Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.