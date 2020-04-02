UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,119,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

NYSE VAC opened at $50.05 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $131.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.05 and a 200-day moving average of $111.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.18.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $5,532,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,605,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.