UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,712 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. State Street Corp grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 79.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,918 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3,783.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,502,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,748,000 after buying an additional 1,464,200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,646,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,459,000 after buying an additional 1,155,765 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,328,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,939,000 after buying an additional 755,026 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,594,000 after buying an additional 555,875 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Skuy purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hallett purchased 59,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,224.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 128,355 shares of company stock worth $2,326,340 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

KAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

