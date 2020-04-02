UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 14,313 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,381 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of First Hawaiian worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,795,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,823,000 after purchasing an additional 882,612 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,107,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,536,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,320,000 after purchasing an additional 61,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

FHB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FHB opened at $15.03 on Thursday. First Hawaiian Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.53.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.