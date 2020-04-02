Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,116 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $415.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 38.53%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

TPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.