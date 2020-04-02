TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) SVP Sells $26,185.11 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,653 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $26,185.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,829.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TTMI stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 2.37.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $719.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.43 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.54%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,245,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,888,000 after acquiring an additional 456,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $18,431,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

