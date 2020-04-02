Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tredegar during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tredegar by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tredegar during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TG opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $521.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

