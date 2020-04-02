TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,400,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,400,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $272.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $571.57.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total transaction of $10,090,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 244,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $466.83 per share, with a total value of $114,010,623.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,584 shares of company stock valued at $40,631,651. 7.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.