TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Trading Up 6.2%

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.21, approximately 124,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 76,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT)

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

