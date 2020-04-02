TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of TPG Specialty Lending worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,368,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after buying an additional 131,049 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,032,000. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James cut TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

NYSE TSLX opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $928.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.93. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 61.47%. TPG Specialty Lending’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

In related news, Director John Ross acquired 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $56,283.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at $500,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven Pluss acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $460,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,126 shares of company stock worth $338,176. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.