Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk Purchases 10,000 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.90 per share, with a total value of C$19,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,248,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,372,720.
Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 1st, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,000.00.
- On Monday, March 23rd, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 900 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,800.00.
Total Energy Services stock opened at C$1.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. Total Energy Services Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.58 and a 52-week high of C$9.97.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Total Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.
Total Energy Services Company Profile
Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.
Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.