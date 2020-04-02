Tom Mullan Purchases 8,886 Shares of Gresham Technologies PLC (LON:GHT) Stock

Gresham Technologies PLC (LON:GHT) insider Tom Mullan acquired 8,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £10,218.90 ($13,442.38).

Shares of GHT opened at GBX 116 ($1.53) on Thursday. Gresham Technologies PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 156 ($2.05). The company has a market capitalization of $79.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 132.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 121.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Gresham Technologies alerts:

About Gresham Technologies

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides real-time transaction control and enterprise data integrity solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Clareti Solutions and Other Solutions segments. The company offers Clareti Transaction Control, an enterprise data control solution for data validation and real-time transaction matching and reconciliation.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.