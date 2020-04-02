Tom Mullan Purchases 8,886 Shares of Gresham Technologies PLC (LON:GHT) Stock

Gresham Technologies PLC (LON:GHT) insider Tom Mullan acquired 8,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £10,218.90 ($13,442.38).
Shares of GHT opened at GBX 116 ($1.53) on Thursday. Gresham Technologies PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 156 ($2.05). The company has a market capitalization of $79.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 132.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 121.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
About Gresham Technologies
