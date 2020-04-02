Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of TOL opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers Inc has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. Wedbush raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup downgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra raised Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.18.

In related news, Director Stephen F. East purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at $135,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.