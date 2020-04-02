Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes Buys 2,028 Shares

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $10,687.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,217,902 shares in the company, valued at $43,308,343.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 26th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 3,578 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $18,605.60.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 3,578 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $20,251.48.

On Friday, March 20th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 1,259 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $6,131.33.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,518 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $11,356.18.

On Monday, March 2nd, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,948 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $19,781.08.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,943 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $20,159.55.

On Thursday, February 27th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 24,121 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,746.43.

On Friday, January 31st, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 3,403 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $23,786.97.

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $179.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.36. Tiptree Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $208.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TIPT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tiptree by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tiptree by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tiptree by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tiptree by 31.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tiptree by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

