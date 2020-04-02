TheStreet Lowers UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) to D+

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson cut UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $447.48 million, a P/E ratio of 164.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 21,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $244,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 7,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $98,016.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,960 shares of company stock worth $332,765. Corporate insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 32,397 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 436,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 414,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 71,236 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares during the period. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

