TheStreet Lowers Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) to C+

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
PLBC stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.78. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 19.63%.
Plumas Bancorp Company Profile
Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.
Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.