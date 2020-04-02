TheStreet Lowers Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) to C+

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PLBC stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.78. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 19.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,087,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

