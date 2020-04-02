TheStreet Downgrades Emx Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) to C+

Emx Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EMX opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Emx Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Emx Royalty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emx Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Emx Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emx Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,890,000.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

