Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TPL. ValuEngine raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

TPL stock opened at $376.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $662.78. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $295.05 and a 52 week high of $915.66. The company has a quick ratio of 19.10, a current ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 76.74% and a net margin of 96.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 137 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $735.13 per share, for a total transaction of $100,712.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,261. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter worth about $569,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 57,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,737,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

