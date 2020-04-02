Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of TCRR opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $186.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.55. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.10.

In related news, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $339,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 17,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $116,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,491 shares of company stock worth $482,467 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 1,033.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 151,934 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 568.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 558.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 71,814 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

