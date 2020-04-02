Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Get Tcr2 Therapeutics alerts:

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.10.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TCRR. ValuEngine raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

TCRR opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,269,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 143,459 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,420,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 572.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 73,578 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $339,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 17,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $116,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,491 shares of company stock worth $482,467 over the last three months. 39.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.