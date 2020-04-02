Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin anticipates that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.10.

TCRR has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $6.51 on Thursday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $186.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 17,723 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $116,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 52,000 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $339,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,491 shares of company stock worth $482,467 over the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 402.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

