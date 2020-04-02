TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Short Interest Update

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,278,800 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the February 27th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth $47,017,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCP shares. TheStreet upgraded TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upgraded TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TC Pipelines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

TCP opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. TC Pipelines has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.88.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 69.23%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.