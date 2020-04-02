Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Trading Up 6.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) shares were up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Targa Resources traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $6.91, approximately 10,280,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 4,130,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 81,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

