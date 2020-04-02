Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,075,100 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the February 27th total of 13,940,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

TSM opened at $46.51 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $244.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 466,935 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,899,000. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.