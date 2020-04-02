Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Trading 12.3% Higher

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) was up 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.74, approximately 3,144,082 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,623,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TLRD shares. ValuEngine lowered Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tailored Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $84.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.15.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $690.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 138.49% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tailored Brands Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

