SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $26,190.96 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $26,190.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dwight Steffensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Dwight Steffensen sold 732 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.17, for a total transaction of $106,996.44.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.48. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $153.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,114,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 854.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

