Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 90 by UBS Group

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) received a CHF 90 price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SREN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a CHF 119 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 118 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 80 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 101 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 101.22.

Swiss Re has a 12 month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

