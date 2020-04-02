SVB Leerink Comments on Veracyte Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veracyte in a report issued on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VCYT. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 0.93. Veracyte has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $31.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.35 million.

In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $212,124.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,101 shares of company stock worth $1,858,440 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,778,000 after acquiring an additional 194,825 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,788,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,853,000 after buying an additional 205,638 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 1,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 203,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 69,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

