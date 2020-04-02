Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.20. Superconductor Technologies shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 10,096,778 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Get Superconductor Technologies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The company has a market cap of $3.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCON)

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Superconductor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superconductor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.