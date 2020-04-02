Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Price Down 1.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.37, approximately 41,186 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 700,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The semiconductor company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 132.52%.

SUNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunworks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

