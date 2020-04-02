Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.22 EPS

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90. Sundial Growers has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $13.22.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CIBC lowered Sundial Growers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sundial Growers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.