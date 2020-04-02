Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at CIBC

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.00 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.75 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.60 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.00.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.