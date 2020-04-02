Stifel Financial Corp Takes $804,000 Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 87,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 404,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGC opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $31.72.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 20.15%. On average, analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

In other news, Director F Duffield Meyercord bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $143,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $20,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $31,740.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,990 shares of company stock worth $214,113. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

