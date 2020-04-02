Stifel Financial Corp Sells 33,760 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 33,760 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lydall were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 714,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 61,710 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Lydall in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 23,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LDL shares. Sidoti raised shares of Lydall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lydall from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lydall presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Lydall stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a market cap of $114.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.41. Lydall, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $193.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.09 million. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

