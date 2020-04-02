Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,634 Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 53,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Hain Celestial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, insider Christopher J. Boever acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,881.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,881. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAIN opened at $26.06 on Thursday. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.