Stifel Financial Corp Sells 19,800 Shares of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Provention Bio worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Provention Bio by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRVB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In related news, insider Jason Hoitt bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $28,125.00. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. Provention Bio Inc has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

