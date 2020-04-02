Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,229 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMS. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.15.

Shares of FMS opened at $32.47 on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

