Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWE stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $57.65. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $100.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.16.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $126,402.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,947.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

