Stifel Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,854 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.94. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

