Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 856 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in American States Water by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the third quarter worth about $540,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the third quarter worth about $1,450,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $35,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American States Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $74.93 on Thursday. American States Water Co has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $96.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average is $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of -0.04.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

