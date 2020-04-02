Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 64,546 Shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) by 101.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,546 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CTR COAST MLP &/COM were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CEN. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. CTR COAST MLP &/COM has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 39.47%.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

