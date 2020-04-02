Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 320 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $103,000.

FXI stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $45.96.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

