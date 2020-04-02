Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $838,000 Investment in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of Pure Cycle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 342,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYO opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. Pure Cycle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCYO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc bought 13,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $125,268.08. Also, major shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $269,390.00. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

