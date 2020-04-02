Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDYV. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $33.15 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.85.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

