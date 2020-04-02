Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,747 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,985 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,833 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 316,800 shares during the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Laurentian upgraded Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Shares of NYSE:CGC opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $52.74.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

