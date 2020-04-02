Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.98.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

